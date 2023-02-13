Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Stock Price Up 2%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) rose 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 129,116 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,168% from the average daily volume of 10,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

BEVFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. CIBC raised Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $347.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

