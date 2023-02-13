Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Update

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 6,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.81.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.0 %

DLTR traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.45. 2,002,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.22.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,162,000 after purchasing an additional 411,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

