Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Dowa stock remained flat at $30.75 during trading on Monday. Dowa has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43.

DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies involved in recycling, mining, and smelting. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Management and Recycling, Nonferrous Metals, Electronic Materials, Metal Processing, Heat Treatment, and Others. The Environmental Management and Recycling segment covers waste disposal, resource recycling, soil remediation, and logistics.

