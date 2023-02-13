Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDYGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of RDY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 159,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth $1,240,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,188.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

