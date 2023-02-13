Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RDY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 159,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth $1,240,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,188.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.