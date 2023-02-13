Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of RDY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 159,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $58.28.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
