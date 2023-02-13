DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

