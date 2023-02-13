EAC Price Hits $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $5,480.52 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00417475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015614 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000825 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017340 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01072297 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,756.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

