Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Down 0.7 %

LON EYE opened at GBX 541 ($6.50) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 384 ($4.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 610 ($7.33). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 563.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 563.15. The company has a market cap of £150.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27,250.00.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Eye Solutions Group news, insider Robert Senior purchased 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 555 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.20 ($30,048.32). In related news, insider Bill Currie sold 1,078,762 shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 555 ($6.67), for a total value of £5,987,129.10 ($7,196,933.65). Also, insider Robert Senior acquired 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 555 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.20 ($30,048.32).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

