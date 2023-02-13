Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Up 105.9% in January

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the January 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVV. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EVV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.38. 360,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,751. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

