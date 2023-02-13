Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 2.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $146.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.50.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.