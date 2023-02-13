Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 2.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ecolab Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:ECL opened at $146.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.50.
ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.
Ecolab Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
