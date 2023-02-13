Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $13.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EC. StockNews.com lowered Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $12.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.47.
Ecopetrol Stock Performance
Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
