Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $13.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EC. StockNews.com lowered Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $12.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.47.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

About Ecopetrol

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

