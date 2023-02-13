Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Featured Articles

