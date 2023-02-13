eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EGAN. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Craig Hallum cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 58,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,038. The company has a market capitalization of $278.84 million, a PE ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. eGain has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,684,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 543,228 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,005,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 325,052 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,017,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after buying an additional 244,809 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 89,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

