eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EGAN. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Craig Hallum cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 58,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,038. The company has a market capitalization of $278.84 million, a PE ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. eGain has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $12.88.
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
