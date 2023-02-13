Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,819,000 after purchasing an additional 373,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,705,000 after buying an additional 320,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,621. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $330.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

