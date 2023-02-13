ELIS Price Up 19.3% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 31.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. ELIS has a total market cap of $39.44 million and $12,243.10 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00043515 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00215975 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002974 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12873569 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,085.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.