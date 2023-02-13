Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

Eltek Announces Dividend

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.09%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Eltek’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Eltek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.