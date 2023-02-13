Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $85.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.38.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

