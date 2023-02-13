Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) CFO Paul J. Mellett Sells 5,000 Shares

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.07. 140,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,509. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,864,000 after buying an additional 103,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,022,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,287,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

