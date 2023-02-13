ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 43,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 61.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 214,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENDRA Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $4.25 price objective on ENDRA Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Featured Articles

