Enigma (ENG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $112,068.66

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Enigma has a market cap of $62,269.86 and $112,068.66 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enigma has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.79 or 0.00424551 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,080.51 or 0.28123036 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.