Enigma Reaches Market Cap of $61,213.77 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $61,213.77 and $106,727.67 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enigma

Enigma’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

