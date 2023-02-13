Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

EVC traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.41. 449,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,065. The company has a market cap of $544.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $138,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

