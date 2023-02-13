Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.64 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00007539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $107.96 million and approximately $960,934.70 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,737.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00417991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00094161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.71 or 0.00711740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.65 or 0.00573456 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,875,011 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.