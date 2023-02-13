Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 78,943 shares.The stock last traded at $15.28 and had previously closed at $15.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
