Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 78,943 shares.The stock last traded at $15.28 and had previously closed at $15.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

About Ero Copper

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after buying an additional 809,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 717,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after buying an additional 194,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

