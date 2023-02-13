Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GMBLP)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Esports Entertainment Group Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GMBLP traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.98. 256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,692. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $8.72.
About Esports Entertainment Group
