Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.85 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $20.48 or 0.00094206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and approximately $172.31 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,743.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00416962 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015328 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00716177 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.52 or 0.00572662 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000860 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00186012 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,284,360 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
