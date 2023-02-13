Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

