Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNMP opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

Featured Stories

