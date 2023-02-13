Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

EIF opened at C$53.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$37.79 and a 1-year high of C$55.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.69%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

