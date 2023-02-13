ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 339,402 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 405.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 339,402 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $12,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.5 %

WY stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

