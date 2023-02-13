ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 177,907 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 6.1 %

VLO opened at $140.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.05. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

