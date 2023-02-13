ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 313.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 599,555 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of Brixmor Property Group worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Shares of BRX opened at $23.08 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

