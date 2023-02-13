ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 313.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 599,555 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of Brixmor Property Group worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Brixmor Property Group Price Performance
Shares of BRX opened at $23.08 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.
About Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- AbbVie Has a Mixed Outlook After Mixed Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.