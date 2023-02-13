ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 50,128 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,128 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $178.46 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $182.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,077,127 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

