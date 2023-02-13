ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 99,717 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99,717 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after acquiring an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after acquiring an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,923,000 after acquiring an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,802 shares of company stock worth $5,269,057. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Price Performance

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

DHR opened at $258.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.12.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.