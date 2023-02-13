Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

XOM stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.35. 2,718,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,810,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

