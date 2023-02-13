Fastly Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 25,864 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 206% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,461 call options.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Shares of FSLY traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.44. 13,084,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,082. Fastly has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,851 shares of company stock worth $1,179,740. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 114.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,496 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $21,322,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $7,855,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 701,153 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

