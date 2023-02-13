FBN Securities Cuts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $150.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at FBN Securities from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. FBN Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.86.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.26. 1,462,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,645. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.45 and its 200-day moving average is $123.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

