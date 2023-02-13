FDx Advisors Inc. Has $20.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,729 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.42. 155,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,366. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

