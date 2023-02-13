FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 4,584 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.82. The stock had a trading volume of 636,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,587. The company has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

