Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance
FGPR traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $800.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $18.75.
About Ferrellgas Partners
