Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance

FGPR traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $800.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

