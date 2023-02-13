Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.2-14.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.17-1.23 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $75.43 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,932,000 after acquiring an additional 123,850 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $449,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 220,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Stories

