Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) & B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Critical Comparison

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Fidus Investment pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B. Riley Financial pays out -211.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidus Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. B. Riley Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fidus Investment and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Fidus Investment presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.18%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fidus Investment and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment 93.14% 9.36% 4.99% B. Riley Financial -3.78% 0.16% 0.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidus Investment and B. Riley Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment $90.45 million 5.50 $116.10 million $3.34 6.09 B. Riley Financial $1.74 billion 0.67 $445.05 million ($1.89) -21.58

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidus Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats B. Riley Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seek

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The Auction and Liquidation segment operates through the retail store liquidations and wholesale and industrial assets dispositions. The Financial Consulting segment consists of bankruptcy, financial advisory, forensic accounting, litigation support, real estate consulting and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments segment includes UOL, through which the firm provide consumer Internet access, and magicJack, through which it provides VoIP communication and related product and subscription services. The Brands segment consists of its brand investment portfolio that is focused on generating revenue through the licensing of trademarks and is

