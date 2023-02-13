Financial Analysis: American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) vs. Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Science Applications International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies $20.05 million 0.97 -$161.39 million N/A N/A Science Applications International $7.39 billion 0.79 $277.00 million $4.80 22.29

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies -583.38% -8,361.74% -181.35% Science Applications International 3.58% 23.84% 6.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.1% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Science Applications International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Science Applications International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Science Applications International 1 6 2 0 2.11

Science Applications International has a consensus target price of $114.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Science Applications International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Summary

Science Applications International beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of technological solutions. Its products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. It operates through the Computex and Kandy segments. The Computex segment provides technology solutions through its extensive hardware, software, and value-added service offerings. The Kandy segment is a provider of cloud-based enterprise services that deploys a carrier grade proprietary cloud communication platform that supports UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS for mid-market and enterprise customers across a proprietary scalable cloud platform. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure. The firm’s key customers include the Department of Defense (DoD), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), U.S. Department of State, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and several sensitive intelligence community agencies. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

