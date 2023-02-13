Financial Contrast: Avantax (AVTA) & Its Peers

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Avantax to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Avantax and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 0 0 0 N/A Avantax Competitors 267 1189 1713 67 2.49

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 26.45%. Given Avantax’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avantax has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.4% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avantax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avantax and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 3.12% 15.60% 5.29% Avantax Competitors -43.63% 6.88% 0.84%

Volatility & Risk

Avantax has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantax’s rivals have a beta of 6.39, indicating that their average stock price is 539% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avantax and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $885.20 million $7.76 million 51.88 Avantax Competitors $3.99 billion $784.41 million -2.40

Avantax’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Avantax. Avantax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

