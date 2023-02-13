Financial Contrast: Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ – Get Rating) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clarus Therapeutics and BioCardia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 BioCardia 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Clarus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 227,172.73%. BioCardia has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.24%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCardia.

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics -193.00% N/A -87.75% BioCardia -931.32% -172.74% -100.73%

Volatility & Risk

Clarus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and BioCardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.00 -$40.62 million ($1.30) 0.00 BioCardia $1.01 million 43.87 -$12.62 million ($0.71) -3.11

BioCardia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarus Therapeutics. BioCardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clarus Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About BioCardia

(Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.