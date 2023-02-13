Firestone Capital Management Grows Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Firestone Capital Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 116,606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GNR traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 43,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,930. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $65.66.

