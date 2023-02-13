Firestone Capital Management Has $542,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CALF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $39.84. 270,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19.

