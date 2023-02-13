Firestone Capital Management Purchases 2,635 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,923 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $98.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,620,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,565. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $111.17.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

