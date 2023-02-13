Firestone Capital Management Sells 8,477 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Firestone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 552,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,068. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $60.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

