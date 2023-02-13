First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services accounts for 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.35% of First Business Financial Services worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth $91,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 90.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $39.88.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FBIZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

In other First Business Financial Services news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $112,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Articles

