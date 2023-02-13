First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $27.50 on Thursday. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.21.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Capital by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

